BRIEF-Co Op former exec says no political encouragement for Britannia deal
#Financials
November 19, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Co Op former exec says no political encouragement for Britannia deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - COOP FINANCIAL SERVICES: * Co-operative financial services former CEO david Anderson says got he was

responsible for initiating britannia takeover talks * Co-op financial services former CEO says ‘very full due dilligence’ was done

on britannia deal * Co-op financial services former CEO says he received no political

encouragement to pursue britannia deal * Co-op financial services former CEO says decision to take over britannia was

right one given information at time * Co-op financial services former CEO says fully accepts britannia deal was

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
