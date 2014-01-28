FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Former Co-op Bank deputy chairs opposed Lloyds branch buy
January 28, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Former Co-op Bank deputy chairs opposed Lloyds branch buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - CO-OP BANK: * Former Co-op bank deputy chair davies says he also opposed purchase of

branches from Lloyds * Former Co-op bank deputy chair davies says became clear in January 2012

Lloyds had mis-givings about selling branches to Co-op * Former Co-op bank deputy chair davies says Lloyds had ‘ceased engaging on

capital and conduct issues’ * Former Co-op bank deputy chair davies says wasn’t aware of political pressure

to buy branches from Lloyds * Former Co-op bank deputy chair davies says regulator was ‘engaged, supportive

and positive’ about Lloyds branch bid *


