FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britannia would have failed without Co-op taking it over-Bailey
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
February 11, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Britannia would have failed without Co-op taking it over-Bailey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britannia Building Society would have failed had it not been taken over by the Co-operative Bank in 2009, one of Britain’s top financial regulators told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“My view at the time was...it would have failed,” Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability, told parliament’s Treasury Select Commimttee.

The Britannia deal has been identified as a major factor in Co-op Bank’s subsequent problems. The bank, once championed as an alternative to Britain’s established high street banks, fell under the control of investors including U.S. hedge funds last year after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) capital shortfall was exposed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.