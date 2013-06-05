Co-op Bank's new chairman vows to resolve bank's future

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - The Co-operative Bank’s new chairman Richard Pym said he was determined to work with Britain’s financial regulator in the coming weeks to resolve questions over the bank’s future.

The bank has until the end of June to agree a rescue plan with the Prudential Regulation Authority to plug a capital shortfall which analysts say could be as much as 1.8 billion pounds ($2.8 billion).

“I’ve run good banks and bad banks and I have confidence that the Co-op will be a very good bank. There is an absolute determination to resolve the questions that have been asked with our regulator,” Pym said in an interview on Tuesday.