FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Co-op Bank's ex-CEO had doubts over branch deal in 2011
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 29, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Co-op Bank's ex-CEO had doubts over branch deal in 2011

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Former bank CEO accused of being “strategically forgetful”

* Tootell says concerns were about economics and integration

* Tootell says concerns intensified during 2012

* Aspects of evidence “disappointing” - TSC Chairman Tyrie

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Co-operative Bank had reservations about its abortive plan to buy hundreds of branches from Lloyds Banking Group in late 2011, he told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Barry Tootell stepped down in May this year after Moody’s downgraded the mutual’s debt rating to “junk” status, part of a chain of events which resulted in the bank falling under the control of bondholders including U.S. hedge funds.

Tootell told the Treasury Select Committee that he held concerns at various stages of negotiations over whether Co-op had the financial strength to buy 630 branches from Lloyds, in a deal meant to create a new challenger to Britain’s biggest banks.

He said those concerns grew in 2012 when Co-op assessed the “economics of the business that we were acquiring and the cost of integrating that business into our business”.

Tootell said those issues culminated in him recommending Co-op pull out of the transaction in April 2013 because it did not have the required capital strength. He added that executives at parent Co-operative Group had also harbored doubts.

“There wasn’t unanimous approval at all times. There were quite rightly questions about the viability of the deal,” Tootell told lawmakers on the committee.

The committee is examining why the deal was pursued prior to Britain’s financial regulator identifying a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall at Co-op Bank earlier this year.

Tootell provoked criticism from committee members for his insistence that Co-op Bank’s capital position was strong at the end of 2012.

“We were very careful not to mislead the markets by using terms such as ‘strong’ too glibly,” Tootell said, citing the bank’s core Tier 1 ratio of 9.2 percent.

Committee chairman Andrew Tyrie countered that the bank’s capital position was such that “a puff of wind could blow you over”.

Conservative Jesse Norman took exception to Tootell’s claim that nothing in the corporate governance of Co-op could have been improved, while other members accused him of being “strategically forgetful” and of suffering “corporate amnesia”.

Tyrie concluded the session, which had lasted for over two hours, by saying the committee had found aspects of Tootell’s evidence to be “disappointing”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.