Co-op execs questioned viability of Lloyds branch deal-ex CEO
October 29, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Co-op execs questioned viability of Lloyds branch deal-ex CEO

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Co-operative Group executives raised questions over the planned acquisition by its banking arm of hundreds of its branches from Lloyds Banking Group, Co-op Bank’s former chief executive told lawmakers.

“There wasn’t unanimous approval at all times. There were quite rightly questions about the viability of the deal,” Barry Tootell told lawmakers on the Treasury Select Committee (TSC).

The TSC is examining why the deal was pursued ahead of Britain’s financial regulator identifying a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall at the Co-op Bank.

