FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Labour mulls moving loan from Co-operative Bank -sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Labour mulls moving loan from Co-operative Bank -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party is considering moving a 1.2 million pound ($2 million) loan with the troubled Co-operative Bank to Unity Trust Bank, which is controlled by the country’s trade unions, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources said discussions were at an early stage and emphasised that Labour will continue to bank with the Co-op.

“We constantly review our financial arrangements and any decisions taken, including any consolidation of loans, are done for commercial reasons,” a Labour Party spokesman told Reuters.

Co-op Bank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.