BRIEF-Co-op Bank's former chair says UK minister Cable supported Verde deal
November 6, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Co-op Bank's former chair says UK minister Cable supported Verde deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - co-op: * Co-op bank’s former chairman says kpmg indicated it would be very bad to

proceed with lloyds deal 3 months before its collapse * Co-op bank’s former chairman says his understanding was politicians were

supportive of britannia, lloyds deals * Co-op bank’s former chairman says was given clear view that UK business

secretary vince cable supported lloyds branch deal * Treasury select committee chairman tyrie says flowers spell as Co-op chairman

severely tarnished Co Operative-model * Treasury select committee chairman tyrie says number of contradictions

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

