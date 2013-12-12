FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Troubled Co-op groups appoints Myners to lead review
#Financials
December 12, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Troubled Co-op groups appoints Myners to lead review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Co-operative Group on Thursday appointed financial and political heavyweight Paul Myners to its board, to help lead a review of how the troubled group is governed.

Myners was previously the Financial Services Minister in the Treasury. He has also held such positions as chairman of retailer Marks & Spencer, Guardian Media Group and Land Securities.

Co-op, the food-to-funerals group, has been engulfed by a scandal at its banking arm after police arrested its former Bank chairman, Paul Flowers, as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
