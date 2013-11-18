FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lawmaker wants answers over Co-op Bank chairman's appointment
November 18, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

UK lawmaker wants answers over Co-op Bank chairman's appointment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator should be questioned over how it approved Paul Flowers to be chairman of the Co-operative Bank, a member of the UK’s Treasury Select Committee told Reuters on Monday.

The former chairman of Britain’s troubled Co-operative Bank has been filmed arranging to buy cocaine, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported. The story appeared days after he was severely criticised by lawmakers on the committee for his part in the problems at the Co-op Bank, which has fallen under the control of U.S. hedge funds after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall was exposed.

Conservative lawmaker Mark Garnier, an ex-investment banker, said the committee was likely to ask Andrew Bailey, head of the Prudential Regulation Authority, to give further evidence on the issue.

“I think it’s absolutely vital we get the regulator back because of the questions that are being asked so rightly. What the hell was going on to make the regulator approve this guy? How did that happen?” Garnier told Reuters.

