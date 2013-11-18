FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-op Bank woes show banker approval shortcomings -MP
November 18, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Co-op Bank woes show banker approval shortcomings -MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain needs to overhaul its regulatory approval process for bankers as problems at mutual Co-operative Bank highlighted the past process was “a bureaucratic box-ticking exercise”, a leading lawmaker said.

The former chairman of Britain’s troubled Co-operative Bank has been filmed arranging to buy cocaine, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

“This latest episode over the chairmanship of the Co-op illustrates how much there is to do to reform the regulatory approval process for bankers, especially those at the top of our banks, and how important it is that fundamental reform take place,” said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Committee.

His committee has recommended overhaul of the approval process is needed. “Implementing this new approach will require a fundamental change in attitude from the regulators. The jury is out on progress,” he said.

