Co-op Bank granted permission to call shareholders meeting

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank said on Friday a British court yesterday granted it the right to hold meetings between Tier 2 noteholders and shareholders to implement a restructuring plan.

The British bank said last month that it had agreed a 700 million pound ($915.95 million) financial rescue package with its investors, including hedge funds GoldenTree Asset Management and Silver Point Capital.

Co-op Bank announced the details of its restructuring plan, including a timeline of meetings, with the first to be held on Aug. 21 for ordinary shareholders. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)