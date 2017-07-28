FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-op Bank granted permission to call shareholders meeting
July 28, 2017 / 6:32 AM / in a few seconds

Co-op Bank granted permission to call shareholders meeting

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank said on Friday a British court yesterday granted it the right to hold meetings between Tier 2 noteholders and shareholders to implement a restructuring plan.

The British bank said last month that it had agreed a 700 million pound ($915.95 million) financial rescue package with its investors, including hedge funds GoldenTree Asset Management and Silver Point Capital.

Co-op Bank announced the details of its restructuring plan, including a timeline of meetings, with the first to be held on Aug. 21 for ordinary shareholders. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

