UK's Co-op launches review into problems at bank
July 12, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

UK's Co-op launches review into problems at bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The Co-operative Group has launched an independent review into the events that led to a 1.5 billion pound ($2.3 billion) capital shortfall at its banking unit.

Co-op said on Friday the review would be led by Christopher Kelly, previously a senior official within Britain’s finance ministry and a past chairman of the Financial Ombudsman Service and Committee on Standards in Public Life.

It will examine Co-op Bank’s decision to buy the Britannia Building Society in 2009 and its proposed purchase of hundreds of branches from Lloyds Banking Group, which collapsed earlier this year. The findings will be presented to members at the Co-op’s annual meeting next May.

