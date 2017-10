NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Co-operative Bank said on Thursday its full-year 2012 pretax profit rose 57 percent to 9.97 billion shillings ($115.53 million) from 6.36 billion shillings a year before, helped by growth in its loan book.

The bank’s total assets grew to 200.8 billion shillings from 168.31 billion in 2011, and its branch network rose to 114 outlets from 94. ($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting By George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)