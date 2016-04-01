FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Britain's Co-op bank annual loss more than doubles to 610 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1(Reuters) - Britain’s Co-operative Bank made a loss of 610 million pounds ($875 million) in 2015, the bank reported on Friday, up from 264 million the previous year as the lender battles to turn around its fortunes.

Conduct and legal risk charges increased to 193 million pounds due to increased provisions against the mis-selling of payment protection insurance, the bank said.

Co-op Bank nearly collapsed in 2013 with a 1.5 billion pound hole in its capital after losses from problem real estate loans. Bondholders ultimately took control of the bank, while its longstanding owner, the mutual Co-operative Group , became a minority holder. ($1 = 0.6973 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by David Holmes)

