June 12 (Reuters) - Indian tire manufacturer Apollo Tyres Ltd said it would buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for about $2.5 billion.

Apollo’s cash offer of $35 per share represents a premium of about 43 percent to Cooper’s closing price on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)