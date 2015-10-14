Charterhouse wins out on French pharmaceuticals firm Cooper - source

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British private equity firm Charterhouse has agreed to buy French pharmaceuticals company Cooper, the first acquisition from its new fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Charterhouse had been competing against other buyout houses in the sale of the company, which media reports had valued at as much as 700 million euros ($798.91 million).

Charterhouse has informed its investors of the purchase, the source said, adding that the buyout house, which is currently raising its tenth fund, reached a first close of 1.5 billion euros at the end of September.

Cooper was sold by French investment firm Caravelle. The over-the-counter pharmaceuticals company had revenues of 198.7 million euros in 2013, according to its website.

Charterhouse and Caravelle declined to comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry, additional reporting by Emiliano Mellino; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)