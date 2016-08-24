FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cooper Tire shareholders lose appeal in lawsuit over failed merger
August 24, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

Cooper Tire shareholders lose appeal in lawsuit over failed merger

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a shareholder lawsuit accusing Cooper Tire & Rubber of securities fraud over an aborted merger with Apollo Tyres, rejecting claims that a lower court mismanaged arguments over a motion to dismiss.

In a decision on Monday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a district court in Delaware was right to demand shareholders limit their arguments to five alleged misstatements by Cooper, bringing order to the nearly 100-page complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bgBieG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
