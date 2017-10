Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cooper Industries Plc, the electrical products maker that will soon become part of Eaton Corp, reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, helped by lighting demand in North America and growth in international energy projects.

Net earnings rose 18 percent to $188.4 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $160.2 million, or 98 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales rose 8 percent to $1.50 billion.