4 months ago
Co-operative Bank says received several bids in sale process
April 7, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 4 months ago

Co-operative Bank says received several bids in sale process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding.

The bank, which put itself up for sale in February, said all the offers involved some form of liability management, as the bank mulls ways to reduce its debts and raise capital back to levels that would satisfy regulators.

The bank said it was in parallel discussions with investors on other ways to build capital (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Lawrence White; editing by David Clarke)

