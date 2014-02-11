FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PRA's Bailey says has evidence Co-op concerns passed to Lloyds
February 11, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-PRA's Bailey says has evidence Co-op concerns passed to Lloyds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Group Ltd : * Pra’s bailey says he thought former Co-op bank chairman paul flowers was

“pompous” * Pra’s bailey says was surpirsed by errors made by paul flowers when in front

of committee * Pra’s bailey says regulator was aware it should not stand in the way of

challenger bank emerging at time of coop/lloyds talks * Pra’s bailey says was never put under any pressure by treasury minister mark

hoban to favour Co-op bid for lloyds branches * Pra’s bailey says has written evidence Co-op passed on regulator’s concerns

over lloyds branch deal to lloyds * Pra’s bailey says surprised lloyds chairman win bischoff said he was unaware

of the letter relating to Co-op bid * Source text

