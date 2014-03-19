FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Co-op Group delays results, reshuffles management team

Reuters Staff

March 19 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Group Ltd : * Co Operative Group-changes to executive management team * Steve Murrells, CEO retail, will also take responsibility for property and estates * Rod Bulmer, previously deputy chief executive at Co operative Bank-joins management executive as CEO consumer services * Claire Davies has been appointed as group secretary, joining the business from Lloyds Banking Group * New management executive role of COO will also be created, overseeing finance/procurement, it, risk and transformation delivery * Richard Pennycook, interim group chief executive, will assume COO role once a permanent group chief executive has been appointed * Delaying the publication of its annual results and report and accounts, previously due on March 26, until April 17. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
