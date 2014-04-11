FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Co-op Bank says can raise 400 mln stg capital without Group participating
April 11, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Co-op Bank says can raise 400 mln stg capital without Group participating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Group Ltd : * Op bank chief executive says plans to rebuild sme business * Op bank chief executive says engaged in constructive discussions with

investors including Co-op group over 400 million STG capital raise * Op bank chief executive says shareholders “extremely supportive” of new

capital requirements * Op bank chief executive says has committed to stay with bank until it is

stabilised * Op bank chief executive says confident will raise 400 million STG even if

Co-op group doesn’t take part in capital raise * Op bank chief executive says shareholders remain focused on a possible IPO of

the bank * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

