BRIEF-Co-Op Bank first-half losses widen

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Bank PLC : * H1 operating profit of £11.3M (2011: £108.6M) * H1 loss before taxation of £58.6M (2011: £9.8M) * Stable core tier 1 ratio at 9.6% (unchanged from June 2011 and December

2011). * Reached agreement on commercial terms of deal to buy lloyds branches subject

to regulatory approval * Disappointing profit performance is a reflection of the challenging economic

conditions * Income levels for the bank were down £49.5M against 2011 * No membership dividend is to be paid for the first half of 2012 * Outlook for our industry looks unlikely to improve in the short to medium

term * Recovery likely to be slow at best, offering little prospect of near term

recovery in funding margins