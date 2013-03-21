FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Co-op says sales can 'clear decks' for Lloyds deal
March 21, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Co-op says sales can 'clear decks' for Lloyds deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Bank PLC : * Op group CEO says capital position is in ‘very good’ shape * Op group CEO says disposals are to ‘clear the decks’ and help pave

way for verde acquisition * Op group CEO says too early to say if there are buyers lined up

for insurance business * Op group CEO says verde acquisition is ‘absolutely right’ for the

group and for banking sector in general * Op group CEO says not making disposals because of pressure from

regulator * Op group CEO says largely resolved IT issues in relation to Lloyds

branches acquisition * Op group CEO says ‘still a lot of work to do’ to complete Lloyds

branches acquisition

