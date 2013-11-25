FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Co-op Bank expects to allot of 3.7 mln preference shares
November 25, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Co-op Bank expects to allot of 3.7 mln preference shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Bank PLC : * Expects to allot a total of 3,700,000 preference shares on 29 November 2013 * Expects the shares will be admitted to trading on main market of the London Stock Exchange on December 2 * Co-op Bank - allotment of additional preference shares instead of cash will satisfy co’s obligations of such dividend instalment * Co-op Bank - but if co’s liability management exercise completes, additional preference shares will be transferred to Co-op Group * Co-op Bank - if co’s liability management exercise completes, holders will receive an amount in cash equal to the cash dividend * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

