FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Co-op Bank says remain confident recapitalisation plan can be achieved
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Co-op Bank says remain confident recapitalisation plan can be achieved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Bank PLC : * Remain highly confident that £1.5 billion recapitalisation plan can be achieved * Confirm will accept all valid offers to exchange or sell preference shares * Meeting for holders of dated notes to vote on scheme is scheduled for 16 December 2013 * Court hearing for sanctioning scheme is currently expected to be held on 18 December 2013 * Co-op group and Co-op bank tocomplete the liability management exercise on 20 December 2013 * Expected that final repayment notes,instalment repayment notes and bank t2 notes to trade on LSE around 23 December * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.