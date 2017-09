Dec 19 (Reuters) - Co-Operative Bank PLC : * Announce the appointment of Dennis Holt as an independent non-executive director * Effective appointment date is 3 February 2014 * Holt is currently chair of Beazley Plc * Announce appointment of Alistair Asher as non-executive director from 31 December 2013 * Alistair will replace Euan Sutherland on the board and Euan will step down on 31 December 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here