Kenya's Co-op Bank 9-mth pretax profit up 33 pct
November 15, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya's Co-op Bank 9-mth pretax profit up 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Co-operative Bank said on Thursday its pretax profit for the first nine month of the year rose by a third to 7.49 billion shillings ($87.50 million), driven by growth in interest income.

The bank said in an unaudited statement its total interest income rose to 18.64 billion shillings from 11.29 billion shillings in the first nine months of 2011.

Earnings per share rose to 1.41 shillings from 1.30 shillings.

$1 = 85.6000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa

