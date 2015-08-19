FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDIC claims partly revived in case over failed North Carolina bank
August 19, 2015

FDIC claims partly revived in case over failed North Carolina bank

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has revived claims brought by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp against three executives of a failed North Carolina bank for allegedly approving real estate loans that led to heavy losses during the housing crisis.

In the same ruling, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals cleared the banks’ board of directors of all claims brought by the FDIC in the closely watched case. The defendants, officials of the Cooperative Bank of Wilmington, are represented by lawyers at Venable.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J3z1K2

