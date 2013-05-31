FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Contact lens maker Cooper Cos to sell rigid lens business in Japan
May 31, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 4 years

Contact lens maker Cooper Cos to sell rigid lens business in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Contact lens maker Cooper Cos said it would sell its rigid gas-permeable contact lens and solutions business in Japan to Nippon Contact Lens Inc for an undisclosed sum to focus on its soft contact lens business.

The rigid lens business, called Aime, added about $32.9 million to Cooper’s total revenue of $1.45 billion in 2012.

Cooper said it expected charges related to the transaction to hurt its 2013 GAAP earnings by 25 to 35 cents per share. The company said the deal would be neutral to its earnings per share after the divestiture is complete. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)

