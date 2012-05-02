UPDATE 1-Cooper Industries raises forecast as 1st-qtr beats

* Q1 adj EPS $1.06 vs est $1.00

* Q1 rev up 9 pct

* Sees FY EPS $4.25-$4.40

* Sees FY total rev growth of 6-8 percent

May 2 (Reuters) - Electrical products maker Cooper Industries Plc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its 2012 outlook on strong demand in its industrial and utility markets.

Cooper, which makes products ranging from lighting controls to railcar running boards, forecast full-year earnings of $4.25 to $4.40 per share, up from its prior outlook of $4.15 to $4.35 a share.

Cooper expects full-year total revenue to grow 6 to 8 percent.

The company reported a first-quarter net profit of $160.7 million, or $1.00 per share, from continued operations compared with $155.8 million, or 93 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.06 per share, above analysts’ average expectations of $1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose more than 9 percent to $1.40 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.36 billion.

Shares of the company, which competes with Hubbell Inc and Thomas & Betts Corp, closed at $62.49 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.