Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cooper Industries PLC : * Reports record third quarter results * Q3 earnings per share $1.16 * Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.48 billion * Says company has suspended providing earnings guidance updates * Source text * Further company coverage