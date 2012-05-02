FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cooper Tire profit beats estimates
May 2, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cooper Tire profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.34 vs est $0.31

* Q1 rev $984.3 mln vs est $999.0 mln

* N. America rev up 8 pct to $697.5 mln

May 2 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, which makes tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, posted a quarterly profit ahead of analysts’ expectations on higher revenue from North America.

The region accounts for about three-quarters of Cooper Tire’s total revenue. Sales there jumped 8 percent to $697.5 million - partially offset by lower unit sales - the company said in a statement.

Weakening global demand and rising raw material costs have hurt Cooper Tire in recent times. Unit sales for the North American segment fell 3 percent.

“Favorable price was partially offset by $18 million of higher raw material costs and lower volumes reduced profit by $3 million,” the company said.

International Tire sales rose 11 percent to $404.5 million.

Net income attributable to Cooper Tire, which competes with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, rose to $21.6 million, or 34 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from $15.7 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 9 percent to $984.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $999.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares, which have gained 57 percent in value since touching a year-low in October, closed at $15.15 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

