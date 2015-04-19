Coor Service Management aims for Stockholm listing - report

STOCKHOLM, April 19 (Reuters) - Support service company Coor Service Management is preparing for a listing before this summer, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The company is owned by European private equity firm Cinven.

UBS is the leading bank in the IPO process, Dagens Industri reported, and meetings are reported to have been held with potential investors.

Coor Service Management employs around 7,500 people, mainly in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark, with sales at around 8 billion Swedish crowns ($927 million). ($1 = 8.6325 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)