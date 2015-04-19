FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coor Service Management aims for Stockholm listing - report
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Coor Service Management aims for Stockholm listing - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 19 (Reuters) - Support service company Coor Service Management is preparing for a listing before this summer, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The company is owned by European private equity firm Cinven.

UBS is the leading bank in the IPO process, Dagens Industri reported, and meetings are reported to have been held with potential investors.

Coor Service Management employs around 7,500 people, mainly in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark, with sales at around 8 billion Swedish crowns ($927 million). ($1 = 8.6325 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.