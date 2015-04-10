FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Copa Airlines to buy Boeing 737s in $6.6 billion deal
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Copa Airlines to buy Boeing 737s in $6.6 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Panama-based Copa Airlines will buy 61 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 jets in a deal worth $6.6 billion, the airline announced on Friday.

Copa Airlines said in a statement it will use the airplanes to replace existing airplanes and support the carrier’s plans for strategic growth.

The deal, announced in Panama during the Summit of the Americas, is largest commercial transaction ever between a Panamanian and a U.S.-based company, the airline said.

Copa said it will be the first airline in the region to operate the 737 MAX 9 on deep South American routes. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.