Chile's Copec eyes mid-2016 startup for Can-Can copper mine
April 22, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Chile's Copec eyes mid-2016 startup for Can-Can copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec said on Wednesday it plans to start operations at its small Can-Can copper mine in the north of the country in mid-2016.

Copec is in the process of getting environmental permits for the mine, which is expected to produce 4,000 tonnes of copper cathodes and 30,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year, the company said during its annual meeting.

The Santiago-headquartered company, which also owns a coal mine in the country’s southern Patagonia region, but has not been traditionally a significant mining investor, said it is allocating about $600 million for Can-Can.

Most of Copec’s 2015 $980-million investment plan will be spent on its Arauco unit, one of the world’s biggest wood pulp producers.

Copec also owns the world’s No. 3 fishing company and the main fuel distributors in Chile and Colombia. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
