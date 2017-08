SANTIAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil to produce and distribute lubricants and fuels throughout Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, Copec said in a note to regulators on Wednesday, in a deal that could imply investments of up to $747 million.

The deal includes the transfer of ExxonMobil's fuel business in Colombia and Ecuador to Copec, which would include plants and industrial installations.