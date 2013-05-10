FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Fishery Group extends offer for Copeinca shares
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 10, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

China Fishery Group extends offer for Copeinca shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) - China Fishery Group will extend its offer to buy shares in Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca to May 23, until after Cermaq’s general assembly is due to approve or reject Cermaq’s takeover of Copeinca, the Asian fisheries firm said on Friday.

Norway’s Cermaq has currently enough shares to control Copeinca. However, Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, has launched a hostile bid for Cermaq, with the condition that the latter stops its takeover of Copeinca.

Were Cermaq shareholders to reject the Copeinca transaction and accept Marine Harvest’s offer on May 21, China Fishery Group could have another chance at taking control of Copeinca. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.