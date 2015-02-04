Danish shipping company Copenship files for bankruptcy

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Privately-owned shipping company Copenship has filed for bankruptcy in Copenhagen after losses in the dry bulk market, its Chief Executive Michael Fenger told Reuters.

Copenship had been operating over 50 chartered small-sized dry-bulk vessels carrying goods such as grain, iron ore and timber.

“We have done what we could to raise the funds to save the company, but we have reached a point where there is not more to do,” Michael Fenger wrote in a text message to Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Holmes)