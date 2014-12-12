FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aurubis CEO sees sharp rise in 2015 copper treatment charges
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Aurubis CEO sees sharp rise in 2015 copper treatment charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Copper ore refining charges are likely to rise sharply in 2015 following initial contract settlements reported in China, the CEO of Europe’s largest copper refiner Aurubis said on Friday.

U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has agreed to pay Chinese smelters term treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) of $107 per tonne and 10.7 cents per pound for copper concentrate shipments in 2015, up from $92 per tonne and 9.2 cents per pound for term shipments in 2014, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

“I think the settlements in the new year will be around this overall level,” said Aurubis CEO Bernd Drouven.

Copper TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry’s earnings. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.