Aurubis says 2017 copper treatment charges are too low

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on Thursday the reported agreement between Jiangxi Copper and Freeport McMoRan for annual copper ore treatment and refining charges for 2017 is "too low".

Diversified miner Freeport-Mcmoran has agreed a 5 percent reduction in charges it will pay China's biggest copper smelter Jiangxi Copper to process its concentrate for 2017, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a deal that will set a benchmark for the copper industry. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)