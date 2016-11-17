FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Aurubis says 2017 copper treatment charges are too low
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 9 months ago

Aurubis says 2017 copper treatment charges are too low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on Thursday the reported agreement between Jiangxi Copper and Freeport McMoRan for annual copper ore treatment and refining charges for 2017 is "too low".

Diversified miner Freeport-Mcmoran has agreed a 5 percent reduction in charges it will pay China's biggest copper smelter Jiangxi Copper to process its concentrate for 2017, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a deal that will set a benchmark for the copper industry. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.