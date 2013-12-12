UPDATE 1-Global refined copper surplus to grow by over 60 pct in 2014 -ICSG

* Surplus to grow to 632,000 T in 2014 from 387,000 T this yr -ICSG

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A surplus in the global market for refined copper will widen by over 60 percent in 2014 as new mine supply outstrips reviving demand, an industry group said on Thursday.

The surplus will grow to 632,000 tonnes from 387,000 tonnes this year, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in a media release.

Global copper demand is expected to rise by around 4.5 percent in 2014 as economic recovery gains steam internationally. Copper usage was flat this year from last at 20.5 million tonnes, ICSG added.

But refined copper output is seen climbing around 5.5 percent to 22.1 million tonnes next year, as production climbs in China. Of that, primary production is seen climbing 7 percent and secondary output growing 2 percent.

In 2013, world refined copper production is expected to have grown by 3.9 percent to 20.9 million tonnes.

Strong growth in global copper mine production is expected in 2014 and 2015 as projects that were deferred or delayed during the financial crisis come onstream.

World mine output is seen surging 11.4 percent to 18.6 million tonnes in 2014 from 16.7 million tonnes in 2013. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)