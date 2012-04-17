FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CESCO-Anglo sees TC/RCs falling, real China copper demand
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

CESCO-Anglo sees TC/RCs falling, real China copper demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American sees copper refining and treatment charges falling further, and has noted real demand from top consumer China rather than just stockpiling, the company’s copper chief executive John MacKenzie said on Tuesday.

“I would expect a deficit to start to grow, a shortage of concentrate on the market and that would tend to ... drive TC/RCs downwards,” MacKenzie told Reuters on the sidelines of the CRU Copper Conference in Santiago.

“I think on the other side what one also sees are rising operation costs in Chinese smelters that’s also going to start bringing a floor to TC/RCs going forward,” he said.

TC/RC are charges paid by miners to smelters for converting concentrate into refined metal.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.