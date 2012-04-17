CESCO-Anglo sees TC/RCs falling, real China copper demand

SANTIAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American sees copper refining and treatment charges falling further, and has noted real demand from top consumer China rather than just stockpiling, the company’s copper chief executive John MacKenzie said on Tuesday.

“I would expect a deficit to start to grow, a shortage of concentrate on the market and that would tend to ... drive TC/RCs downwards,” MacKenzie told Reuters on the sidelines of the CRU Copper Conference in Santiago.

“I think on the other side what one also sees are rising operation costs in Chinese smelters that’s also going to start bringing a floor to TC/RCs going forward,” he said.

TC/RC are charges paid by miners to smelters for converting concentrate into refined metal.