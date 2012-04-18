UPDATE 1-CESCO-OZ Minerals seeks copper, gold mines in Chile, Peru

By Silvia Antonioli and Felipe Iturrieta

April 18 (Reuters) - OZ Minerals is interested in buying copper and gold mining assets and is actively looking for potential targets in Chile and Peru in the company’s first foray into South America, Chief Executive Officer Terry Burgess said on Wednesday.

The uncertainty over the strength of copper demand and prices this year has already opened up opportunities for the Australian copper and gold miner, he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the CESCO copper conference.

“I think that now, due to uncertainty in the market, there will be more opportunities to buy,” Burgess said.

“I have seen more opportunities recently than I have ever seen in the last couple of years. Maybe people are taking some note of the uncertainty and think if they are going to sell their assets now it’s the right time to do so.”

OZ, which owns the Prominent Hill copper mine in South Australia, has recently bought the Carrapateena copper project in South Australia and aims to build a pipeline of projects through acquisitions and organic development, its Website said.

Its only operations outside Australia are two exploration projects, in the United States and Cambodia. The company was created through the merger of Oxiana and Zinifex in 2008.

Concerns that copper prices, which have tripled in value in the last decade to around $8,000 per tonne, will fall in the near term may provide opportunities as companies may look to sell and cash in at what could be the top of the market.

Large stocks of copper in Asian warehouses and throughout the copper production chain, coupled with weaker Chinese demand and a fragile global economic situation are weighing on the market.

OZ Minerals thinks this situation could provide good buying opportunities as it believes the longer term copper story remains positive.

“We are actively looking for copper and copper-gold mines in Chile and Peru ... We are looking for anything that has the potential to produce between 15,000 and 150,000 tonnes of copper,” Burgess said.

“Our preference would be brownfield exploration as a starting point. A joint venture would also be good with the right partners.”

Although miners are facing increasing costs such as power, labour, taxes and royalties, their profit margins remain healthy, while copper smelters suffer more from low refining charges, Burgess said.

Miners pay smelters a fee to treat their concentrate and refine it into metal. That means the lower the fee, the more advantageous it is for the miner.

A continued shortage of concentrate pushed these charges below $30 per tonne/3 cents per lb in March, down from around $35 earlier in the month.