WRAPUP 1-CESCO-Copper miners see H1 output ebb, H2 pickup

* Rio, Xstrata see copper output higher in H2 2012 * Lower grades, freak weather hit copper industry * Miners downplay China risks, supply in focus * TC/RCs seen falling on little spot material By Alexandra Ulmer SANTIAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - Stubbornly dwindling ore grades and disruptions are seen cutting copper supply in the first half of this year, potentially driving spot treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) lower, but key miners expect output to rebound in the final six months of 2012. Global miners Rio Tinto and Xstrata Copper said on Tuesday they see their copper output rising in the second half as they bank on leaving behind the weather and ore grade woes that stung their first quarter. Rio's output took a hit in the first three months of 2012 from a dip in ore quality at its Kennecott Utah copper mine, but grades will recover in the second half, head of copper Andrew Harding told Reuters in an interview at the CRU copper conference in Santiago. Xstrata expects to see its output fall in the first half as the world's No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, in which it has a stake, battles declining ore grades and freak weather, its copper head Charlie Sartain said. But full-year output will be similar to last year's, he added. In the meantime, the drop in output in the first quarter has brought production challenges back to the forefront of a copper market recently fretting more over demand from top metals consumer China and debt-stricken Europe. Copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, raising some concerns over demand strength. Rio's Harding said he was not worried about the stock buildup. Many others that mine the mineral, including world No. 1 copper producer Codelco, say they see healthy demand from the Asian giant and are betting a lack of new deposits will keep the 2012 copper market tight. As a result of output ebbs, some see TC/RCs, or the treatment and refining charges miners pay to smelters to convert concentrate to cathode, falling further, which indicates low availability of material. Anglo American sees copper refining and treatment charges dropping amid a shortage of concentrates, the company's copper chief executive John MacKenzie said. "I would expect a deficit to start to grow, a shortage of concentrate on the market and that would tend to ... drive TC/RCs downwards," MacKenzie said. "I think on the other side what one also sees are rising operation costs in Chinese smelters that's also going to start bringing a floor to TC/RCs going forward," he added. Rio Tinto also sees treatment and refining capacity outpacing supply for some time, Harding said. A spot deal was reported in March as low as $27 per tonne, down from around $35 per tonne earlier in the month. Chile, which produces roughly a third of world copper, saw its output fall 3 percent last year, sunk by extreme weather, strikes, accidents and diminishing grades in the country's tired mines. But Chilean production is expected to rise 10 percent this year from 2011 levels to 5.7 million tonnes, the government forecasts.