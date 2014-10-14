FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Global copper market in deficit in 2014 for 5th year in row -ICSG
October 14, 2014

UPDATE 1-Global copper market in deficit in 2014 for 5th year in row -ICSG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updating to add context in paragraphs 3,4 and link to statement)

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The global copper market will be in deficit for a fifth straight year in 2014 before switching to a surplus of about 390,000 tonnes next year, an industry group said on Tuesday.

The International Copper Study Group forecast a deficit of 270,000 tonnes this year as operational failures combined with delays in the start-up of new mines will lead to lower-than-anticipated production growth.

The latest estimate is a reversal of the ICSG’s previous forecast in April that production would outpace demand by about 400,000 tonnes as demand would lag output growth.

At that time, it predicted a surplus as big as 595,000 tonnes due to increases in output mainly in Asia and Africa.

Click here for the ICSG statement: (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
