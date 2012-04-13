FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JP Morgan lodges fresh copper ETF filing with NYSE
April 13, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

JP Morgan lodges fresh copper ETF filing with NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan has lodged a filing to list a copper-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF)with NYSE Euronext.

J.P. Morgan Commodity ETF Services lodged a proposal to list and trade shares of JPM XF Physical Copper Trust in a filing dated April 2, 2012.

The filing is the first sign since mid-2011 that the ETF, a security backed by physical metal, is likely to list.

JP Morgan first lodged a filing for shares of the ETF in October 2010, the same time as a similar filing by Blackrock which alongside a tight supply backdrop helped fuel a rally in copper prices toward record highs above $10,000 a tonne in February 2011.

