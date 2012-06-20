FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copper extends losses, hits session low after Fed
June 20, 2012

Copper extends losses, hits session low after Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Copper futures in New York and London extended losses and touched session lows Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would extend its Operation Twist bond-buying program through the end of the year.

COMEX copper for July delivery plunged over 2 percent to a session low at $3.3565 per lb after the Fed statement.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell below $7,500 per tonne in late electronic business. It ended the day with a $64 loss at $7,545.

Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

