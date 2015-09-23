FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's Cerro Verde mine expansion to start copper output in 2d quarter
September 23, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Peru's Cerro Verde mine expansion to start copper output in 2d quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The expansion of Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Cerro Verde deposit in Peru is nearly finished and should double the mine’s copper output after starting in April or May of 2016, the mine’s spokesman said Wednesday.

The expansion will add some 270,000 tonnes of copper to annual output from the mine, said Pablo Alcazar, communications manager for the mine.

“Right now we’re producing about 230,000 per year and this should double that output to produce about 500,000 tonnes per year,” Alcazar said on the sidelines of a mining conference.

Freeport-McMoRan controls 53.56 percent of Cerro Verde, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd 21 percent, and Buenaventura 19.58 percent. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio)

